Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:AHACU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHACU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

