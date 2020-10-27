Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,459.88. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

