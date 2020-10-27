Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,459.88. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

