Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,456.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

