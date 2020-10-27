Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.