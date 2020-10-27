Altabancorp (ALTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Altabancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $427.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

