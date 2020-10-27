Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

