Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

