Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

