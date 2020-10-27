American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

