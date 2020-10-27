American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. AXA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Water Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

