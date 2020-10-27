Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

