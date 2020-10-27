AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in AMETEK by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Shares of AME opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

