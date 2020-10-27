Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.