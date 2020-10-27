Analysts Set Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Target Price at $12.50

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

