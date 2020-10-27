Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $83.50

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $225,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 19,956.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $45.91 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $902.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

