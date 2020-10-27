Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $112.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,517,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

