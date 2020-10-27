Analysts Set QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Target Price at $43.67

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QCR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QCR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.