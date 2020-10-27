Analyzing Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTE)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.14 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.02

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Erin Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $0.64, suggesting a potential upside of 87.45%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Erin Energy has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Erin Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

