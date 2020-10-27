Analyzing (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of (HYLN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (HYLN) and Miller Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.43 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Volatility and Risk

(HYLN) has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares (HYLN) and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63% Miller Industries 4.41% 12.02% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for (HYLN) and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (HYLN) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

(HYLN) presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given (HYLN)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (HYLN) is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Summary

Miller Industries beats (HYLN) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

