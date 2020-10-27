Analyzing United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) & Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get United-Guardian alerts:

This table compares United-Guardian and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 33.07% 39.88% 34.11% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of United-Guardian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United-Guardian and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $13.60 million 4.92 $4.76 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.00 $39.40 million $0.09 194.78

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United-Guardian and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United-Guardian beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics. The company's medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC and LUBRAJEL FA that are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It also conducts research and development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic ingredients. The company markets its products through marketing partners, distributors, and wholesalers. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.