Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of PLAN opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock worth $43,257,322. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 551.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

