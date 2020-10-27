Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

