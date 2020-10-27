AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AU. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.76.

NYSE AU opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.8% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 135,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

