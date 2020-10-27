Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

