Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

