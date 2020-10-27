Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 55 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average of $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

