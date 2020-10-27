Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

