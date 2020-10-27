ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $321.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.04. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.