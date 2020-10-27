Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.