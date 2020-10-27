Anthem (ANTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 22.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ANTM opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average of $272.84.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

