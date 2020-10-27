Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.