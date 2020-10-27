Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

ACGL stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

