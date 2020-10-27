Arion Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Arion has a market capitalization of $60,031.82 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Arion has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,158,976 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.