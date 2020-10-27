ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.04-1.14 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.