ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $367.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $409.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.