Athira Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

About Athira Pharma

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.