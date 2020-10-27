Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

