ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVDY. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATVDY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

