ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.