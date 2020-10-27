ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

