AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

