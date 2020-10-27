Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 265,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 381.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

