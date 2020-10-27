Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.