Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

