Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

