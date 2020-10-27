Bank of America Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.