Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

