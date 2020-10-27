Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

