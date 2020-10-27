Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. BofA Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,116,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

